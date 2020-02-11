Mooncoin (MOON) Price Tops $0.0000

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 62.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 84.9% lower against the dollar. Mooncoin has a market cap of $2.75 million and $611.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00760058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007374 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,474,486,225 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

