Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $63,000 Stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 33,265 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 782.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WLL. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

WLL opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $374.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

