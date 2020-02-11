Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Invests $33,000 in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,256 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 43.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DVN stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.48. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

