Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 7,869 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hawkins during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Hawkins during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hawkins by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Hawkins by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawkins alerts:

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.14. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $445.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.233 dividend. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.