Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) PT Raised to

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners to in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Motorola Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.21.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.46. 1,111,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,908. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.27. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $134.29 and a 1 year high of $186.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 9.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

