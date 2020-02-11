MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €281.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €281.00 ($326.74) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €246.00 ($286.05) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €232.00 ($269.77) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €218.00 ($253.49) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €312.00 ($362.79) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €255.00 ($296.51) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €237.69 ($276.38).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €276.10 ($321.05) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €183.20 ($213.02) and a 1 year high of €286.40 ($333.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is €270.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €248.42.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

