Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 410 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Diodes were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at $50,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 25,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $1,168,986.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,835.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,438,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,024 shares of company stock worth $5,815,908 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.35.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.