Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 400 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in NMI were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NMI by 240.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 98,389 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NMI in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NMI by 128.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NMI by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,876,000 after acquiring an additional 143,075 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in NMI in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. B. Riley increased their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of NMI in a report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $1,697,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 251,046 shares of company stock worth $8,352,226 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.22. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

