Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 1,020 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,960 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 688.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 57,950 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 55,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2,816.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 62,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $3,714,875.19. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,399 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,585. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

