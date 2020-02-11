Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 657 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 59,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 26,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $241.52. The company had a trading volume of 676,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $240.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.91 and its 200 day moving average is $224.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

