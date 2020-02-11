Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 80.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $110.17. 42,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,510. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.28 and a 200-day moving average of $96.62. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

