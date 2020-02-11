Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,996 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Target by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,272,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,373,000 after purchasing an additional 106,122 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,328,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $170,353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,479 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Target by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,231,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $131,654,000 after purchasing an additional 145,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,225,522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,714,000 after purchasing an additional 500,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.55. The stock had a trading volume of 783,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,967,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.10 and its 200 day moving average is $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

