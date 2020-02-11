Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 48.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.34. 8,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,866. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

