Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,136 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,605.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

CBRL traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.44. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.50 and a 1 year high of $180.93. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $749.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.34 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

