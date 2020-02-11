Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 51,440 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 254.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,440 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 116.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 394.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter worth $142,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Shares of WRI stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.10. 7,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,665. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRI shares. Citigroup raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.