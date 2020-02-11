National Bank Financial Lowers Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$101.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$103.00 to C$101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM opened at C$78.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion and a PE ratio of -73.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$53.23 and a 52 week high of C$86.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.36.

In related news, Senior Officer Alain Blackburn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.03, for a total value of C$486,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$542,252.76. Also, Senior Officer Don Allan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.61, for a total value of C$816,098.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,706 shares in the company, valued at C$2,179,471.32. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,050 shares of company stock worth $7,717,311.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.