National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.97

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.97 and last traded at $66.90, with a volume of 6349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 130.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

