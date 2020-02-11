Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 780 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,115,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $116.69 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $118.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.