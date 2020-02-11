Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $273,000 Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $859,985,000 after purchasing an additional 458,934 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,403,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,157,000 after buying an additional 850,850 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,501,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,059,000 after buying an additional 1,113,453 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,139,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,735,000 after buying an additional 253,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,197,000 after acquiring an additional 512,394 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.15. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

