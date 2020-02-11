Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $544,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $215.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.59. The stock has a market cap of $549.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.21.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

