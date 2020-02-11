Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 2,877 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ford Motor by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 806,978 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 103,462 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,051 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on F. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.01.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

