Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 663 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 892,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,392,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,997 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,231,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,285,000 after purchasing an additional 217,165 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,287,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,496,000 after purchasing an additional 342,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,268,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,738,000 after purchasing an additional 140,366 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.61. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $86.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.62%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

