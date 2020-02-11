Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.62%.

Shares of NYSE NMM opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $132.90 million, a PE ratio of 218.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NMM shares. ValuEngine raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

