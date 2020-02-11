Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.62%.
Shares of NYSE NMM opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $132.90 million, a PE ratio of 218.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $21.30.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.
About Navios Maritime Partners
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.
