NBT Bank N A NY Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,923,000 after buying an additional 793,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,680,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,832,000 after buying an additional 643,448 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,124,000 after buying an additional 484,968 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,196,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,668,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,253,000 after buying an additional 154,012 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.02 and a one year high of $61.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

