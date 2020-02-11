NBT Bank N A NY Has $357,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 24,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

