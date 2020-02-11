NBT Bank N A NY Invests $210,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking stock opened at $1,899.91 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,640.54 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,003.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,965.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,160.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

