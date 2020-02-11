NBT Bank N A NY Invests $246,000 in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.89. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $44.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.