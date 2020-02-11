NBT Bank N A NY Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after buying an additional 97,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $336.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.70 and its 200 day moving average is $302.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.38 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

