NBT Bank N A NY Purchases 1,050 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Corning were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its position in Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 123,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 98,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

