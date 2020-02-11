NBT Bank N A NY Purchases 1,560 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $646,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Starbucks stock opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

