Nectar Price Reaches $0.0633 on Exchanges (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and $4,358.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nectar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $32.15, $10.39 and $18.94. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00048529 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00069439 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000751 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00080644 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,809.77 or 0.99598775 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000402 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001234 BTC.

About Nectar

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a

Nectar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

