Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) to report earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.14) and the highest is ($0.63). Neovasc reported earnings of ($1.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full-year earnings of ($3.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neovasc.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on Neovasc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. 2,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,744. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a market cap of $23.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neovasc stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Neovasc at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

