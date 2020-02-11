NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) Earns Hold Rating from BWS Financial

BWS Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BWS Financial currently has a $27.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NetGear from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of NetGear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.38.

NTGR opened at $23.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $709.67 million, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.57. NetGear has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $39.62.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $252.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 million. NetGear had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NetGear will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $66,660.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth $82,673,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth $4,113,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth $8,825,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in NetGear in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

