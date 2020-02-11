Netrum (NTR) Market Cap Reaches $151,579.00

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, Netrum has traded up 119.9% against the US dollar. One Netrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0614 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. Netrum has a market capitalization of $151,579.00 and $331.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005500 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 104.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002049 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum (CRYPTO:NTR) is a coin. Netrum's total supply is 2,577,049 coins and its circulating supply is 2,468,995 coins.



Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

