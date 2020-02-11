New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Update

New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NEN remained flat at $$62.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. New England Realty Associates has a 12 month low of $55.79 and a 12 month high of $66.39.

New England Realty Associates (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $11.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

