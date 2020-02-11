New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $117.57 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 835,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,748 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $117,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $724,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,899.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $90,064.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,957.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,900 shares of company stock worth $4,621,630 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.12.

VEEV opened at $153.43 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 79.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.62 and its 200 day moving average is $150.39.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

