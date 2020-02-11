New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $137.65 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,182,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 77,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $137,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Ross Stores by 562.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,163,000 after purchasing an additional 519,093 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,780,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4,663.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 226,889 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 282.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 271,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,653,000 after purchasing an additional 200,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.36. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $122.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

