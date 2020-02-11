New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,419 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $144,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 668.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total transaction of $38,141.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,636.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,417 shares of company stock worth $20,497,985 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $342.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.39. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $355.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.13, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.82.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

