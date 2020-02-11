New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 142,433 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,776,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 142,433 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $516,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 144,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $157,867,000 after buying an additional 299,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,415,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,517,000 after buying an additional 244,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

