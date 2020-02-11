New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 289,600 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,528,621 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 289,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $129,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.