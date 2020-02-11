New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 62,414 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,308,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,414 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $149,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,228,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,559,000 after purchasing an additional 623,179 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,502,000 after purchasing an additional 494,213 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,317,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,456,000 after purchasing an additional 47,607 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,655,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,450,000 after purchasing an additional 232,988 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,142,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,555,000 after purchasing an additional 134,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

BSX opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 107,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $4,846,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,030,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $204,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,369.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,101 shares of company stock worth $9,039,756. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

