Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Newmark Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Newmark Group stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,386,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

