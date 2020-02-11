NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.10

NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

Shares of ASX:NWS traded down A$0.37 ($0.26) during trading on Tuesday, reaching A$21.29 ($15.10). 374,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.24. NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR has a 52-week low of A$16.40 ($11.63) and a 52-week high of A$22.32 ($15.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$21.32 and its 200-day moving average is A$20.49.

About NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

