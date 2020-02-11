NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.10

NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.
Shares of ASX:NWS traded down A$0.37 ($0.26) during trading on Tuesday, reaching A$21.29 ($15.10). 374,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.24. NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR has a 52-week low of A$16.40 ($11.63) and a 52-week high of A$22.32 ($15.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$21.32 and its 200-day moving average is A$20.49.
About NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR
