News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in News by 2.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in News by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in News by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in News by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in News by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWSA stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.13. 1,834,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. News Corp has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. News currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

