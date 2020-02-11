NIX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $96,870.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, NIX has traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0963 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $5.60, $33.94 and $50.98. NIX has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $96,870.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,145.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.58 or 0.02295706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $460.60 or 0.04526995 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.13 or 0.00748271 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00858807 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00117129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010044 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00026207 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00704500 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $13.77, $50.98, $7.50, $51.55, $18.94, $24.68, $24.43, $5.60, $32.15, $10.39 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

