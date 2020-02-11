Noble Energy (NBL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NBL opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Stover bought 12,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

