NoLimitCoin (NLC2) One Day Volume Hits $3,401.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $487,380.00 and $3,401.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000883 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 609,122,173 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

