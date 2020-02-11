North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE:NRT traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $4.85. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,890. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 90.83% and a return on equity of 8,327.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

