Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

NRIM has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $37.68 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $246.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrim BanCorp (NRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.