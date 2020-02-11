Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust’s (NWHUF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC restated their hold rating on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Sunday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $9.67. 971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21.

